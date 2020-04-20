CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 claimed its first life in Nueces County on Saturday, according to the Nueces County Health Department.

Officials say the victim was a woman between the ages of 70 and 79 years old. Further details on the woman, including her name and area of residence, can not be released due to HIPPA regulations.

Here's what we do know:

- The woman tested positive for the virus in early March.

- She was considered to have been recovered from the virus at the end of March after a second test showed a negative result.

- She was readmitted to the hospital after testing negative due to complaints of abdominal pain and other underlying conditions, according to public health officials.

Officials say although the patient tested negative there is still limited information available on whether or not the she was still suffering from the virus.

The woman is not the only victim of the virus in the Coastal Bend. A man from Kleberg County also died as a result of the virus earlier this month.

.After nearly three weeks fighting the disease on a ventilator, he died at a Corpus Christi hospital on April 13.

The county said he tested positive for the virus March 27th and had been quarantining since. The man sought medical attention at one point and was treated at a hospital in Corpus Christi.

The man's case was travel-related, due to recent travel from Waco. He also had underlying health issues, which are uncertain at this time.

“This is a very dark day for our community and the Coastal Bend, one life lost is one too many,” said Judge Madrid.

Older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

There are 90 confirmed cases in Nueces County.

As cases increase the health district urges the public to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks when going to stores.

