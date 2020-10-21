Woman reports scam phone call alleging her son has been kidnapped for ransom

Roshanna Herrera said as soon as she answered the phone, it was a kid crying, claiming to be her son, saying he'd been kidnapped.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A mother in Rockport answered a phone call, unaware of what would be on the other end of the line, a scam.

"He was like [person on the phone] 'mom help me,' and then the phone is taken away and the guy was like 'I have your son, how much money do you have to give me," Herrera said.

Herrera said after she asked to speak to her son, the man became upset and yelled at her. She then hung up, called her son's school and verified he was there.

She said she felt a sense of relief hearing he was in his classroom, but she still wanted to make a report to the police department.

"The sheriff had let me know that that number had been on their radar for a couple of months now and that there's nothing they can do about it right now because they're unable to trace the number," Herrera said.

She said she's glad the call was just a scam, but advises other parents to contact their local police department if they receive a similar call.

