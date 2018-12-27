AUSTIN — Two days after Christmas, a total of eight fire trucks, 39 firefighters, an ambulance and a commander responded to an Austin creek when a woman called 911 saying her car had been swept up in high floodwaters.

She's now calling the firefighters who rescued her "real life angels."

Julie Roush-Butler -- a Temple nurse who was staying in Austin to pet sit -- said she was coming from Loop 360 when she came upon Spicewood Springs Road. Her car -- along with a second vehicle -- were washed away in the high water.

"Like everybody that goes over a low water crossing, it was not very wide, and it was dark -- very late. And it wasn’t raining. And I’ve crossed over that (road) many times," Roush-Butler said. "But man, all of the sudden, I got about half way across and it just started floating."

She then made the call.

"I tried to call my sister-in-law first. As I’m calling her, I’m thinking, 'Call 911,'" she laughed.

After crews arrived, they found her standing on the roof of her vehicle about a quarter mile downstream.

She said that it seemed to take only about 20 minutes from the time she called until help arrived. She said firefighters handed her a life jacket and helped her across the rushing water.

"I’m a believer. I am a nurse. I believe in angels. And all of those firefighters were like angels in heaven," Roush-Butler said.

