AGUA DULCE, Texas — The Agua Dulce Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover accident at FM 70 CR 32 just after 4 a.m. on Friday.



According to first responders, the Agua Dulce Volunteer Fire Department had to use jaws of life to free the woman who was found unconscious inside the car. She was later transported to an area hospital.

DPS is investigating the accident.



This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest updates.

