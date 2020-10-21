Woman who had legs amputated after hit and run accident returns home

32-year-old Nikki Barrera Garza is now back home continuing her recovery after a terrible accident that occurred last month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some positive news for the family of a local mom whose legs ended up having to be amputated following a horrible hit and run crash last month.

After weeks in the hospital, 32-year-old Nikki Barrera Garza is now home as she continues her recovery, her family tells us.



Garza was released from the hospital this past Friday. They say she remains optimistic and is just grateful to be alive and back home with her children.



The crash happened back on September 29 near the intersection of 19th and Mary Streets.

Garza’s car had broken down and as she stood behind the vehicle, she was struck by the driver of a white van, pinning her in between both vehicles.

