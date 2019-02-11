CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ramona Ochoa, from Corpus Christi, has a message: she needs a kidney, right now.

"I'm supposed to have a life, and be alive, but you can't when you're on dialysis," Ochoa said.

Ochoa, who lives with diabetes and kidney failure, goes to dialysis three times a week, for three and a half hours each time. She tries to have a positive attitude about the draining treatment.

"The machine goes off "beep beep beep beep" so the first thing I say, 'I'm cooked like a turkey I'm cooked!'" she said.

Ochoa has also overcome a heart attack and brain surgery. In most cases, someone who need a kidney donation can find a relative who is a positive match and healthy enough to donate. That's not an option for Ramona.

"All my family has died of cancer all my brothers, I have one brother left and he can't give it to me," she said.

Ochoa said both of her children are unable to donate as well.

So she's taken matters into her own hands. The 61-year-old sports a shirt that reads 'Mona, I Need A Kidney,' and even plastered a sign on her car. In the mean time, she's relied on faith to get her through.

"One day I realized I was asking for the wrong thing so I apologized and I said give me patience," she said.

Patience, to wait for the call that will change her life.

Ochoa said a new kidney would give her a second chance at a healthy, happy and normal life.

"I'd like to be older, I want to live I want to enjoy life with my family," she said.

