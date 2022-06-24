Women seeking abortions will have to look outside of Texas, experts say

Previous anti-abortion state laws forced thousands of women to seek treatment out of state, according to Whole Women’s Health CEO.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in a historic decision Friday, women seeking an abortion in Texas will have to look out-of-state.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville political science professor Travis Braidwood said Friday’s overturning was expected since the leaked draft opinion was released in May.

“It basically means that abortion will be nearly impossible," Braidwood said. "You’re not going to be able to find it. You're not going to be able to find any access here and that means that you’re going to see abortion tourism, and that is they’re going to have to go to other states that allow access to abortion.”

According to Braidwood, Texas is one of 26 states with anti-abortion laws that go into effect and one of three with a 30-day trigger ban. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Twitter Friday that abortion in Texas is now illegal.

“We don’t agree with Ken Paxton about the interpretation of the criminal abortion ban," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of Whole Women’s Health. "But, to protect our staff and to protect our patients from the hostile elected officials in Texas, we have ceased providing abortion care today.”

Whole Women’s Health provides abortion services to clinics in five states. Miller said their clinics in Texas have been in this situation before when anti-abortion state laws forced thousands of women to seek treatment out of state.

“You had a 4-6 week wait for an appointment within a week of SP 8 going into effect in Texas," Miller said. "You can’t just close clinics and expect people to be seen in a timely fashion.”

Texas’ trigger law will ban abortions from the moment of fertilization in 30 days. Until then, Miller says Whole Women’s Health will continue to provide services they can without facing legal consequences.

“We are going to be here until the end," Miller said. "Until we are no longer allowed to provide abortion services we're going to try to see as many people as we can for as long as we can.”

Braidwood said women will feel the effects of this sooner than everyone else.

“For most Americans, it’s going to take a while for us to realize the full consequences," Braidwood said. "But, of course, the immediate consequences are going to be for women. And that is that those looking for access to abortion are going to have to go to greater lengths to seek that.”

