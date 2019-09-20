CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th presentation of YWCA Institute for Public Leadership is a non-issue/non-partisan campaign-skills workshop.

It is for women interested in politics running for office, campaign managers, volunteers, canvassing, phone, and text banking.



IPL includes an intensive curriculum about campaign management, running for public office, advocacy, issue awareness, staffing an office, budgeting, communications, etc.



The event is two days starting at TAMU-CC, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. It is at the University Center, Room Bayview 320 on 6300 Ocean Drive. The second event is at the WYCA, Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 4601 Corona Drive.





