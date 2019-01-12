CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The public unveiling of the AIDS Memorial Quilt was held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation located at 2882 Holly Road.

Immediately following the World AIDS Day there was a memorial service and candlelight vigil was held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ.



Sections of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt – the 54-ton, handmade tapestry that stands as a memorial to more than 96,000 individuals lost to AIDS – will be on view from Sunday, December 1 to Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

This free display of The AIDS Memorial Quilt is being hosted by the Mosaic Project of South Texas, Inc. and the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

Visitors may view the display Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



This historic visit will mark the first time since October 1997 that the AIDS Memorial Quilt has been to the Coastal Bend.

“We’re excited to bring the AIDS Memorial Quilt back to the Coastal Bend including several panels that were handmade by local community members for their loved ones,” said Bill Hoelscher, President of the Mosaic Project of South Texas and CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: