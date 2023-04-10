All the solar eclipse events planned in Corpus Christi

Those in Corpus Christi will have the perfect view of the eclipse on Oct. 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are getting closer to a spectacular show in the sky as an annular solar eclipse is set to wow skywatchers across America.

On October 14, visitors are expected to flock to Corpus Christi for the eclipse.

"For about five minutes and two seconds, people will be able to experience this phenomenon here in the Gulf Coast Capital," said America Segura, Visit Corpus Christi public relations manager.

Segura said an influx of visitors to the area for the annular solar eclipse can create traction across Corpus Christi. There are events planned at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, La Palmera Mall and more.

We just need to hope for clear skies!

La Palmera Mall

La Palmera will host a party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the mall, on the upper level.

Guests will enjoy free family-friendly activities, while supplies last, including decorating a “cosmic cookie” with Great American Cookies; a glitter bar with Bloom Beauty Studio; a solar selfie station; and incense samples from Earthbound Trading Co.



The first 100 guests will also receive free solar glasses for eclipse viewing.

Bilingual event at Ben F. McDonald Public Library

The Ben F. McDonald Library was chosen to participate in the NASA@ My Library program, one of only 49 libraries selected nationwide.

The initiative will help outfit the library, located at 4044 Greenwood Dr., with bilingual materials ahead of the annular solar eclipse Oct. 14.

The supplies include:

bilingual solar science kits with portable reflector telescopes

two wood telescopes called sun spotters to project the eclipse on a screen

a "Moonbear Shadow" book and activity, which will be read during a bilingual story time from 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Valero Eclipse Extravaganza

The eclipse comes at the end of the museum's Space Week, where they will help folks learn more about NASA, our solar system, and the future of space exploration. Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's Jessica Gentry said visitors can expect an out-of-this-world experience.

“Valero is sponsoring us and will be giving out glasses so that everyone can see the eclipse safely in our outdoor area," she said. “We’ll also have the telescope on and all sorts of special science shows and water rockets and hands-on activities for the whole family.”

Corpus Christi is the last major point to catch the eclipse in the United States. Another great location to watch it happen would be any of the beaches along the Padre Island National Seashore.

UT Marine Science Institute Solar Eclipse Viewing Event- Port Aransas

Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, the UT Marine Science Institute will host an eclipse viewing party complete with speakers, family-fun activities and observations of plankton eclipse behaviors! The party is at 855 East Cotter Ave.

The Ring of Fire! Solar Eclipse, Art Walk, Second Saturday & more in Rockport

The Rockport Cultural Arts District said they are the perfect spot to witness this phenomenon! Not only is Rockport listed as a top destination for seeing the eclipse, but they have also planned plenty of activities to make the day even more special. We will feature our monthly Art Walk, Farmer's Market and Maker's Market during Second Saturday along with music performances and store specials!

Several downtown merchants will have eclipse viewing glasses for free as well!

The eclipse is set to happen at 11:59 am, so be sure and get downtown early to snag some great local merchandise & a spot to watch the eclipse!

Safe eclipse viewing

The best way to view the eclipse is with NASA-approved glasses.

"Even after a few seconds you could get a sunburn to your eyes so we always recommend wearing approved solar eclipse glasses. Sunglasses are not dark or strong enough to protect you from the sun of the solar eclipse," Optometrist Dr. Amy Luu Mai with CC Contacts said.

But, if the kids need a project, a pinhole viewer box will let residents safely view the eclipse without glasses.

Meteorologist Carly Smith showed us how to make a pinhole viewer here.

Here is what to expect as the eclipse happens in Corpus Christi: