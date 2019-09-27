ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Cleanup continues in some of the hardest hit areas across Southeast Texas. One Orange County veteran was on base when Tropical Depression Imelda flooded his home.

AJ Dixon is stationed in Fort Sam Houston. Dixon said on Thursday he received a text from his wife saying their home had flooded. He was in shock.

Just last year Dixon was injured in a humvee rollover accident at the Fort Irwin National Training Center. He’s still recovering and had no idea how he’d clean up his flooded home.

Their home in Vidor took in almost a foot of water and to make matters worse, they didn’t have flood insurance.

“I remember walking into my home and thinking what am I going to do next,” Dixon said.

Dixon says his mother contacted ‘The Samaritan’s Purse,’ an organization that provides aid to those effected by a disaster. The organization immediately deployed Team Patriot.

Team Patriot is made up of wounded war heroes whose mission is to help other veterans. They immediately got to work.

"Immediately, we just knew there was going to be a great need,” Chandler Saylor said.

Chandler Saylors with Samaritan’s Purse says this is Team Patriots first veteran to help in Southeast Texas.

"These wounded war veterans and their spouses went from serving our country to not so to have that opportunity to get out and serve the community in a difference capacity means the world to them,” Saylor said.

For Dixon, he says this amount of help has lifted a huge weight off his shoulders. Now he can think about what’s still to come like the long rebuilding process and what it’ll take to rise up.

"I'm very hopeful. I'm very hopeful,” Dixon said. “These guys have showed me to be hopeful."

