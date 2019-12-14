CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special service was held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning.

Approximately 1200 wreaths were laid by family, veterans, military personnel, and volunteers in honor of our fallen heroes.

The patriot guard began the ceremony, and the highlight of the event was the placement of the Honor Armed Forces Wreaths at the Honor Wall.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi hosted the event, which was open to the public.

Wreaths Across America is a ceremony that is held at every national, state, and local veterans cemetery in the country to honor fallen heroes.

