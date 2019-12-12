ABILENE, Texas — Two-hundred and twenty-four boxes filled with more than 2,000 wreaths arrived at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery as they prepare for the annual National Wreaths Across America Day.

This is the fifth year that the cemetery is participating in the wreath-laying ceremony, so no veteran is left behind.

“I just thought that everybody needs to be remembered at this time of year,” project coordinator, Roxanne Klump said.

The reason Klump started coordinating with Wreaths Across America is dear to her heart.

"My husband is buried here, and I came to a ceremony a couple of times…and I knew that there were veterans that had no one that lived in the area,” Klump said.

The cemetery reached their 2,000-wreath fundraising goal with contributions from the community.

The wreaths arrived Wednesday afternoon ready to unload with the help of the Patriot Guard Riders, Fortune family and other volunteers.

"I’m just so proud of all that we've done, and we're able to remember our veterans,” Klump said.

The event is being at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.