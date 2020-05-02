SPRING, Texas — UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting of a wrecker driver early Wednesday morning may be barricaded inside an apartment in Spring.

Houston police said the Harris County SWAT unit is responding to an apartment complex in the 21600 block of Spring Plaza.

Harris County Sheriff's officials asked for the public to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside.

PREVIOUSLY: A wrecker driver is recovering after being shot on Wednesday morning in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Angstadt said the shooting happened along Spring Stuebner around 5:30 a.m.

He said the bullet may have come in the back window and hit the driver in the chest.

“It appears that he was driving based on the evidence we have on scene, Sgt. Angstadt said.

The back window of the wrecker was blown out.

Sgt. Angstadt said the driver was traveling alone when the shooting took place.

He said after the crash multiple drivers called 911.

The tow truck was hauling another car when the shooting and crashed happened.

No one else was hurt and the sheriff’s office is investigating.

