CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police department officers arrested a man believed to be in his 20's who was driving south in the north bound lane of I-37 around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.



According to investigators the man appeared to be driving under the influence and high on marijuana when stopped near Rand Morgan.



There was no reports of injuries and the driver was booked into Nueces County Jail.

