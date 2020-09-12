Election results, COVID-19, Kobe Bryant lead Google's top 2020 searches

WASHINGTON — What was everyone Googling this year?
The election results topped the list in 2020, but searches for the new coronavirus and Kobe Bryant followed close behind in the United States, according to Google's Year in Search report.
The search giant's 2020 report breaks down the most searched things by country into categories like the most searched movie, athlete, actors, beauty trends, definitions, etc.
The most Googled person in the U.S. in 2020 was President-elect Joe Biden, followed by North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Tom Hanks, who was one of the most prominent figures to contract COVID-19 early on, topped the list as the most searched actor. The most searched TV show was "Tiger King," while Academy Award Best Picture winner "Parasite" was the most searched movie.
The most Googled definition in the United States was "WAP," which comes from the hit Cardi B song that was released in August.
The search engine even gives insight into the past decade's trending searches. In 2007, "How to kiss" was the top "How to" search. Did you know planting was the top image search in 2011?
Here are the top Google searches in the US by category in 2020:
Searches
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
- Coronavirus update
- Coronavirus symptoms
News
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Stimulus checks
- Unemployment
- Iran
People
- Joe Biden
- Kim Jong Un
- Kamala Harris
- Jacob Blake
- Ryan Newman
Athletes
- Ryan Newman
- Tom Brady
- Bubba Wallace
- Mike Tyson
- Rudy Gobert
Actors
- Tom Hanks
- Chris D'Elia
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Timothée Chalamet
- Ricky Gervais
Games
- Among Us
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
Definitions
- WAP
- Entanglement
- Antebellum
- Pandemic
- Asymptomatic
Movies
- Parasite
- 1917
- Black Panther
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
- Little Women
TV Shows
- Tiger King
- Cobra Kai
- Ozark
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Queen's Gambit
Virtual
- Virtual field trips
- Virtual museum tours
- Virtual Kentucky Derby
- Virtual learning
- Virtual NBA fans
Recipes
- Sourdough bread
- Whipped coffee
- Disney churro
- Dole Whip
- DoubleTree cookie
Beauty how to's
- How to cut men's hair at home
- How to plop hair
- How to color your hair at home
- How to wash your hands
- How to style curtain bangs
Loss
- Kobe Bryant
- Naya Rivera
- Chadwick Boseman
- George Floyd
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Babies
- Elon Musk baby
- Baby platypus
- Ice Age baby
- Anderson Cooper baby
- Baby Nut
Musicians and Bands
- Shakira
- August Alsina
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Grimes
Sports Teams
- Boston Celtics
- Miami Heat
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Dallas Stars
Why...
- Why were chainsaws invented
- Why is there a coin shortage
- Why was George Floyd arrested
- Why is Nevada taking so long
- Why is TikTok getting banned
... during coronavirus
- Best stocks to buy during coronavirus
- Dating during coronavirus
- Dentist open during coronavirus
- Unemployment during coronavirus
- Jobs hiring during coronavirus