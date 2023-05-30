Young at heart: Sinton class of 1953 celebrates 70th high school reunion

What keeps a high school graduating class so close after all these years? The Sinton High School class of 1953 will tell you it's a genuine love for one another.

SINTON, Texas — As we celebrate graduation season in the Coastal Bend, it has many of us feeling nostalgic, especially those with upcoming high school class reunions.

Perhaps you went to your 10-year, 25th-year or maybe even your 50th year class reunion. But there's one group of forever Sinton Pirates that just celebrated their 70th!

They are the Sinton High School class of 1953.

They gathered last Friday in the backroom of the Back Street Restaurant in Sinton to celebrate. As one could imagine, they had a lot to share about life in the 'good 'ol' days.'

So, what keeps a high school graduating class from 70 years ago still close after all this time?

We interviewed several of the folks there - some who made the trip from far and wide, and others who still proudly call Sinton, Texas home. Each person seemed to share: it's a genuine love for one another.

Jeannine Gerdes Coulter lives in Wimberley now, but 70 years ago, she played basketball and was a cheerleader for the Sinton Pirates. She, along with Lucy Ortiz and Carole Sanders, helped to organize this year's class reunion, still referring to everyone as "kids," as she reminisced about the days they were all still in high school.

"Most of them, the kids have been together all these years," said Coulter. "It really is 70 years since we were kids free and running and having fun and drinking out of water hoses and stuff, and not worrying about things."

Coulter says this class has had several reunions now. The friendships here have withstood the test of time, but she credits technology for helping make it easier to stay connected.

"I think it’s a genuine love for each other. We keep track and I make sure if there’s any changes in their families, I send a note out so we keep track of each other a lot, and I think if you don't keep track, you lose contact," said Coulter.

"Some of them don't live in Sinton anymore, but we all love coming back here and remembering the times when -- everything was a lot more innocent, I guess is the word."

Among those who made the trip back for the reunion was 88-year-old Wayne Merrill who used to suit up for the Sinton Pirate band and athletics. He is now the VP of West Texas Power. He said the class of 1953 was a "competitive" class, but that everyone always wanted to help one another.

"We've lost several, but we all kept up with each other and we care about each other."

Mary Anne Cluiss Benson traveled in all the way from Colorado to see her classmates, including her longtime best friend, Lillie Columbus, who she sat right next to at lunch.

"I think everyone just had a good time together and we’ve continued. Lillie and I were in each other’s weddings, our daughters are three weeks apart."

Lillie shared she's proud to be from this pocket of South Texas.

"My daddy farmed and then we moved into town," Lillie said. "The people are friendly and we don't have too many stores to shop, but what we do have, we shop here."

One of the other organizers, Lucy Ortiz, has always called Sinton "home."

"It's a great community, I was born and raised here," said the former Sinton ISD educator who shared she is the proud grandmother to 4 great-grandchildren, 3 grandchildren and mother of 3.

"We still have a group of three or four that every Wednesday we meet at Whataburger and we catch up, and we fix the world's situations also, so we're doing good at that!"

Robert "Scooter" Barlow did move, but not too far. He and his family live on a farm outside of Odem. He played in the band, on the football and basketball teams, and was involved in FFA back in high school.

When asked what his favorite thing about Sinton is, he said:

"Oh it's a wonderful place! I love everything about it!"

Organizers shared that while the group may be getting smaller, their Pirate Pride is stronger than ever. Bonded forever, by that "Maroon & White" of Sinton High.