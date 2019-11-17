CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Young Business Professionals of the Coastal Bend held its Volunteer-a-thon Saturday morning.

The YBP started its huge volunteer event at The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth located at 12960 Leopard St.

The second location of the event was lunch at the Garcia Arts & Education Center of TAMU-CC.

The event continued at the Garcia Arts & Education Center of TAMU-CC and ended at the Downtown Management District.

The Young Business Professionals of the Coastal Bend support the community by enriching member's knowledge and business practices.

Social responsibility in a global market while providing opportunities for network and mentorship between professionals is what the organization thrives on.

The Young Business Professionals of the Coastal Bend is affiliated with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and also is in partnership with the City of Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi.

YBP was founded in November of 2009, and business professionals are encourage to apply.

Members are required to meet certain requirements such as attend monthly meetings, take advantage of volunteer opportunities, and participate in community projects as well.

