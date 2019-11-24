Zappos is giving customers who may have been affected by a major 2012 data breach 10 percent discounts on purchases through the end of the year.

The discounts are part of a settlement that the Amazon-owned retailer reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by affected customers. The settlement serves as a reminder that despite increased scrutiny on consumer data practices, companies can still walk away from big breaches largely unscathed.

Zappos announced that hackers gained access to personal data of approximately 24 million customers in early 2012. Customer names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, and partial credit card numbers were exposed.

