SAN ANTONIO — Zoo Boo! returns to the San Antonio Zoo this weekend.

The event is a non-spooky Halloween celebration the entire family can enjoy.

During Zoo Boo!, the zoo will be decked out with Halloween fun including trick-or-treat stations, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, costume contests and games.

The event will be offered for six weekends through Halloween during zoo hours.

Families can also enjoy Zoo Boo! festivities on Halloween from 4 - 8 p.m.

Zoo Boo! Schedule

Zoo Boo! Photo Globe – 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Hay Maze – 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch – 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Costume Contest – 11:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt – 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating – 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

For more information, head over to the San Antonio Zoo's website.