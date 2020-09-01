ABC Network announced Thursday the broadcast schedule for the 2020 XFL Regular season schedule.

XFL will broadcast 14 games on ABC starting Saturday, Feb. 8, until April 12. The XFL Championship game will be played April 26 on ESPN.

Saturday's games will start at 1 p.m. CST, and Sunday's games will be broadcast at 2 p.m CST.

The following Saturday games will be broadcast on ABC:

Feb. 8 - Seattle Dragons @ DC Defenders

Feb. 15 - New York Guardians @ DC Defenders

Feb. 22 - Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers

Feb. 29 - LA Wildcats @ New York Guardians

March 7 - Seattle Dragons @ Houston Roughnecks

March 14 - Houston Roughnecks @ New York Guardians

March 21 - Dallas Renegades @ Tampa Bay Vipers

March 28 - Tampa Bay Vipers @ DC Defenders

April 4 - DC Defenders @ New York Guardians

April 11 - Houston Roughnecks @ Seattle Dragons

The Sunday games on ABC are listed below:

Feb. 16 - Dallas Renegades @ LA Wildcats

March 22 - New York Guardians @ Seattle Dragons

March 29 - Houston Roughnecks @ LA Wildcats

April 12 - TBA

