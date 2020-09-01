ABC Network announced Thursday the broadcast schedule for the 2020 XFL Regular season schedule.
XFL will broadcast 14 games on ABC starting Saturday, Feb. 8, until April 12. The XFL Championship game will be played April 26 on ESPN.
Saturday's games will start at 1 p.m. CST, and Sunday's games will be broadcast at 2 p.m CST.
The following Saturday games will be broadcast on ABC:
- Feb. 8 - Seattle Dragons @ DC Defenders
- Feb. 15 - New York Guardians @ DC Defenders
- Feb. 22 - Houston Roughnecks @ Tampa Bay Vipers
- Feb. 29 - LA Wildcats @ New York Guardians
- March 7 - Seattle Dragons @ Houston Roughnecks
- March 14 - Houston Roughnecks @ New York Guardians
- March 21 - Dallas Renegades @ Tampa Bay Vipers
- March 28 - Tampa Bay Vipers @ DC Defenders
- April 4 - DC Defenders @ New York Guardians
- April 11 - Houston Roughnecks @ Seattle Dragons
The Sunday games on ABC are listed below:
- Feb. 16 - Dallas Renegades @ LA Wildcats
- March 22 - New York Guardians @ Seattle Dragons
- March 29 - Houston Roughnecks @ LA Wildcats
- April 12 - TBA
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: