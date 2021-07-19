2021 J/22 Sailing World Championship sets sail with opening ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sailors from all over the country have descended on Corpus Christi this week for the 2021 J/22 Sailing World Championship, which officially got underway Monday with the opening ceremony.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was on hand to help kick off the event which is being hosted by the CC Yacht Club.

The racing gets underway Tuesday with the start time likely pushed back until the early afternoon with the breeze comes in off the bay. The racing most of the days will start around 11 AM. Spectators are welcome along the bayfront to check out the competition which will wrap up around 3 PM most of the days.