It’s that time of year on the Texas coast!

The 31st Annual Coastal Conservation Association Star tournament kicked off at first light on Friday, May 22.



On Friday, 60 specially-tagged redfish were released into the Gulf of Mexico, and if one lucky angler catches a tagged redfish, then they are entered in a drawing to win a brand new truck and boat package.

Of course, you can’t win if you don’t sign up! Sign up here. Last year there were three winners from the Coastal Bend area.

The event is one of the world's largest fishing tournament events and runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

In the 31 years of the tournament, CCA has given away more than $6.5M in scholarship money.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: