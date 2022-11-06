The sweet spot before district play; 7-on-7 in the Coastal Bend

During 7-on-7, what happens on the field doesn't determine their fate at state or district. The only job there is to get done is to have some fun!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's 7-on-7 season for Texas High School Football! That means there are less kids on the field, no tackling, and no pads. Its all just a running game.

Over a dozen teams from around South Texas like San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Valley met up for some friendly competition.

It's the sweet spot right before football season: 7-on-7, where what happens on the field doesn't determine their fate at state or district. The only job there is to get done is to have some fun.

"7-on-7 is a completely different football game than a real Friday Night football game. So, if you lose a game to a really good school, that doesn't mean they're better than you. It's not really nice to lose, but if you do, that's not the football team we're going to be in the season," said Devan Phillips, Senior Running Back and Safety for Rockport-Fulton.

For 7-on-7, the focus is on learning and not necessarily winning.

"This is very good for the athletes to get acclimated with the quarterbacks and the new freshmen who come in," said Lupe Garza, Summer Football Coach for Miller.

As fun as it is for the players to get back on the turf, it's even more fun for those in the stands.

"There's no stress in determining anything for their future. They're just having a good time and rolling," said Lisa Cokins, grandmother of #12 for Rockport-Fulton.

Rankings now are almost never the same come August for football season. "The mistakes are going to get fixed during the season," Garza added. "So for them to get mad and frustrated when they're here? It can get fixed."

Miller would go on to the final round where they faced Flour Bluff. The Bucs took care of business and will be heading to College Station for another 7-on-7 tournament.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.