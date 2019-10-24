CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a story to hopefully cheer up the Astros fans out there after Game 2 of the World Series. It's about an 82-year-old Beeville, Texas, woman whose longtime dream of seeing the Astros in the World Series came true, all thanks to a Facebook post.

When the Astros are on at Mary Olivares' house, her family knows it's rally time. She proudly wears her navy blue and orange. Win or lose, she never misses watching a game.

She even logs all the players' stats in her own book!

"This was my grandson's book when he was playing ball, and I erased his name," Olivares said.

But at 82 years old, the Beeville grandmother never thought she would be able to attend an Astros game in person, let alone the World Series. All that changed with a Facebook post from her great nephew Eidan Cano.

"He had a ticket to the game and wanted to know who wanted to go to the game," said Dorothy Olivares, Mary's daughter. "Single, 34-year-old guy, and he had dozens of people messaging him that they wanted to go, and I said, 'Shoot, pick my mom.'"

"And he selected me!" Mary said. "I didn't even think he would ask me!"

Just like that, Mary's dream came true.

"It was a lot of fun," Mary said. "I was queen for one day."

The family shared video of her walking into Minute Maid Park, overwhelmed by the whole experience.

"Let me tell you, I had to climb up the steps and everybody was helping, everybody was reaching for my hand," Mary said.

She said she got lots of high fives, and plenty of Texas hospitality.

"I can't even explain it, it was just so much fun to see so many people," Mary said. "They were all so nice and very friendly."

It's a game she had been watching for years from the comfort of her home, but Mary finally had the chance to see it play out right in front of her eyes.

"Over there at the game, they say, 'Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose,'" Mary said. "Everybody. And it sounded so nice."

Mary said she was so very thankful for the experience.

