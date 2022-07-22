A Busy Day 2 of TAAF Games

Track, swimming, a local golf gold and an opening ceremony were all on the TAAF docket Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TAAF Summer Games are heating up heading into a busy weekend across Corpus Christi.

3Sports checked in on both track and field and swimming Friday afternoon, including talking with Brylee Alaniz, the eight-year-old daughter of Sinton baseball coach Adrian Alaniz who just won a state title himself last month. The younger Alaniz says she enjoyed her first TAAF Games, but that she gets her running ability from her mother, Nicole.

Just a few feet away at Cabaniss, thousands more are competing in the CCISD Natatorium including Izabella Rodriguez, a 15-year-old swimmer from McAllen and the little sister of 3News producer Jakob Rodriguez.

Local golfer and Miller Buccaneer Joshua Casteñeda brought home a gold medal earlier in the day in the boys' 14-15 year old division.