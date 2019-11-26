CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that they had made 400 general tickets available Friday for the Miller-Veterans Memorial football game.

Tickets for the Miller-Veterans Memorial football game sold out within hours when they were available to purchase.

There will be 200 tickets available for each team on Friday, and it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Veterans Memorial will play Miller in the Region IV-5A Division 1 regional semi-final at 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Buccaneer Stadium. The gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Miller is the home team and will sit on the east side of the stadium, while Veterans will be the visitors and sit on the west side of the stadium.

