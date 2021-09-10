Aggies beat top-ranked Alabama in wild affair

Texas A&M led most of the game, but had to come from behind late to end the Crimson Tide's 19-game win streak.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time, a former Nick Saban assistant has upended the legendary coach.

Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on a 28-yard Seth Small field goal as time expired Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Aggies jumped out to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, leading 24-10 at the half against the Crimson Tide.

With a fumble and interception, the Aggies had forced the first multi-turnover game for Alabama since 2019 before the first half had ended.

Alabama took the lead with five minutes to play, when Bryce Young connected with Jameson Williams twice, once for the touchdown and again for the two-point conversion.

Ainias Smith caught an over-the-shoulder 25-yard pass from Zach Calzada to tie it at 38 with three minutes left, but Calzada had to be tended to on the field following the throw. Calzada was able to finish out the game.

Then, after forcing Alabama to punt with 2:08 to play, the Aggies marched to the Alabama 21, with some help from penalties, and Small walked it off.

Kyle Field has turned in to absolute Bedlam #Aggies pic.twitter.com/4Bs2lOy8nG — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) October 10, 2021

It's A&M's first win over Alabama since 2012 when Johnny Manziel led the Aggies to a 29-24 in Tuscaloosa. Manziel was in attendance Saturday.

Calzada threw for 285 yards on 21-of-31 passing with 3 TD's and just one interception. It was by far his best performance since Haynes King left the Aggies win against Colorado with an injury.