Texas A&M football holds first practice of fall camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College football is back in the Brazos Valley. Texas A&M held its first practice of fall camp on Monday night.



The team will be in helmets only for the first two days before transitioning to shoulder pads and eventually full pads.



No media is allowed at practice to shoot footage, and all interviews for the time being will be held on Zoom.



Four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond gives the Aggies plenty of experience behind center and he will have plenty of playmakers to get the ball too.



Texas A&M will open its season on September 26 at home against Vanderbilt.