SAN ANTONIO — Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge is an NBA All-Star for the seventh time in his 13-year career and third time in his four seasons with San Antonio.

Aldridge was among 14 players selected by the league’s coaches as reserves for the All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The league announced the reserves in a TV program Thursday night, about an hour before the Silver and Black played the Brooklyn Nets at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge did not comment to reporters as he walked through the Spurs' locker room while it was open to the media before the game. Aldridge was almost dismissive Tuesday night when he was asked after the Spurs’ win over the Suns if he planned to monitor Thursday night’s show.

“If I'm in, I'm in. If I'm not, I'm not," Aldridge said. "I am too far into my career to be worried about those types of things. I'm worried about winning and trying to take this team far. You all can just let me know if I get in or not.”

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star with Toronto before being traded to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal last July, missed making the All-Star team for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

"First of all, congratulations to LA (Aldridge)," DeRozan said, when he was asked if he was disappointed that he didn't get selected for the game. "Happy for him. I always looked at All-Stars, one guy make it from a team, we all make it. You can't make it without your teammates.

"Of course, you always want to be part of it personally, but we got one in. I ain't going to sit up here and be sad. I know the caliber of player that I am. It happens. It happens. This year is one of those things. I didn't make it."

Asked if not being selected an All-Star this season will drive him moving forward, DeRozan said: "Without a doubt. You always try to find extra things that help motivate you, but I can never be the one who (will) say, 'I should have made it over this guy.' That's never me.

"I ain't worried about it. Last year wasn't my last one. Pretty sure of that."

The Spurs will have a player in the All-Star Game for the 21st consecutive season, the longest active streak in the NBA. San Antonio has had at least one player named an All-Star in 40 of 42 seasons since joining the NBA in 1976.

The Silver and Black did not have an All-Star selection in 1989 and 1997, both seasons before franchise anchors David Robinson and Tim Duncan joined the club.

Aldridge has started in all 52 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 21.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 8.8 rebounds. The Silver and Black’s top rebounder, Aldridge has recorded 16 double-doubles this season.

The highest-scoring Texas native in NBA history, Aldridge set a career high with 56 points in the Spurs’ wild 154-147 double-overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 10.

Aldridge, 33, also was named an All-Star in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Although he made the All-Star team in his first season with the Spurs, Aldridge still struggled to fit in after playing his first nine seasons with Portland.

By the end of his second season in San Antonio, Aldridge was so unhappy that he asked Popovich to trade him. Popovich declined Aldridge’s request out of hand.

After a few heart-to-heart talks with Aldridge in the summer of 2017, Aldridge put all the speculation about his future with the Spurs to rest early in the 2017-18 season when he signed a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension. The deal will keep Aldridge under contract with the Silver and Black through the 2020-21 season.

Popovich listened to Aldridge’s concerns about his role in the team’s offense, and made a few tweaks to put him in a better position as a scorer. Popovich blamed himself for most of Aldridge’s problems on offense.

“He just didn't feel comfortable and it's 98.75 percent on me, and whatever is left because I can't subtract that well," Popovich said then. "I tried to change him."

Aldridge had one of the best seasons of his pro career last year, averaging 23.1 points and 8.5 assists and making the All-NBA team for the fifth time, earning a spot on the second unit.

Aldridge graduated from Seagoville High School in Seagoville, which is about 25 miles southeast of Dallas, where he was born July 19, 1985. Aldridge played two seasons at the University of Texas before turning pro.

Chicago selected Aldridge with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, but the Bulls traded his rights on the same night to the Portland Trail Blazers. Aldridge played with Portland until signing with the Spurs as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2015.