MOUNT VERNON, Texas — Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles will return to Texas sidelines as Mount Vernon High School's head football coach this fall, according to Mount Vernon ISD.

The Mount Vernon ISD Board of Trustees said it approved a two-year contract with Briles at its special meeting Friday.

Briles said the opportunity is a callback to his early coaching days.

“I began my coaching career in the Friday night lights of Texas high school football, and I’m looking forward to returning to my roots," Briles said. "I have learned many lessons during my time as a coach. Some lessons are born out of success and others out of failure. But they all present opportunities to grow, to learn, and to teach, as we strive for excellence both on and off the field.”

Before the hire, Briles was coaching Guelfi Fierenze, an American football team in Florence, Italy. He was fired from the head football coaching job at Baylor on May 26, 2016, in wake of the program's sexual assault scandal.

Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough said the district is confident in the hire.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience," McCullough said. "He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience."

Former Executive Director of the American Football Coaches Association Grant Teaff offered a positive recommendation for Briles, according to the district.

“I have known Art Briles for over 30 years as an extremely successful high school coach and through his years as a college coach," he said. "I have observed him as a man, husband, father, grandfather, and as a coach, always forthright and stellar."

The district said Briles is certified by the Texas Education Association with teaching and mid-management certifications. He also meets the University Interscholastic League’s coaching eligibility standards, the release said.

“High school football is a Texas institution," Briles said. "As a coach, it’s my first love. You’ll make no bigger impact in this world than when you shape the lives of young people—one practice, one game, and one life at a time. I am excited to be coaching at Mount Vernon this fall."

