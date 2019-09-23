CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ** Editor note: Video is from August **

Corpus Christi Hooks fans can stop by the Hook, Line & Sinker starting Monday to pick up 2019 Houston Astros Division Champions merchandise.

The Astros were crowned the 2019 AL West Division Champions Sunday after winning their game against the Los Angeles Angels 13-5.

The Hook, Line & Sinker store's regular hours are from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The Hook Line & Sinker store will be closed Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

Astros are currently competing in the regular season for the American League title.

