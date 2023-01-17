Astros Caravan visits several stops in Corpus Christi

Former Hooks Korey Lee and JJ Matijevic made a whopping five stops across town Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros Caravan returned Tuesday for the first time since 2020 with a couple of former Hooks making the rounds across the city.

Korey Lee and JJ Matijevic made no less than five stops throughout the day including over at London High School, the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Driscoll Children's Hospital, Whataburger by the Bay and ending at Whataburger Field.

Check out highlights of several of the stops in the video at the top of the page and the ones below:

Catching up with the Astros Caravan at the final stop at Whataburger Field. Former Hooks Korey Lee and JJ Matijevic are... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

