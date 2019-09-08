CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks fans will have their chance to see Houston Astros mascot Orbit live in person during a home game Sunday, Aug. 18, at Whataburger Field.

Orbit will join Hooks mascots Sammy Seagull and Rusty Hook as they cheer on the Corpus Christi Raspas as they take on the Midland RockHounds. The Corpus Christi Hooks become the Raspas every Sunday as part of the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

And that's not all. The first 2,000 fans who attend the game will receive Orbit socks!

Photo courtesy: Twitter @cchooks

Gates open at 12:45 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. To purchase tickets for the Aug. 18 game, click here.

