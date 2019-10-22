HOUSTON — A few lucky Astros fans has scored a free trip to the World Series Tuesday night.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has given out even more tickets to the World Series.

On Sunday, he gave three to a group of fans mistreated at Yankees Stadium. And on Monday, he did it again.

The Lance Mccullers Jr. Foundation was offering fans a chance to win tickets to Games 1 and 2. People had to enter by following the Instagram page and tagging a friend.

They gave away two sets of World Series tickets. Winners were announced late Monday night.

Congrats to Astros fans, Joyce O’Connor and Dustin Richter, who are now headed to the World Series.

McCullers also offered tickets to Games 1 and 1 of the AL Championship Series.

His foundation is all about protecting pets with the promotion of adoptions, raising awareness for shelters and continuing the journey to a no-kill world.

