CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It couldn't have been a crazier time for an Astros caravan to come rolling through town with the 2017 cheating punishments being handed down this week, but that's exactly what we got Thursday.

The caravan made its way to Whataburger Field for the final stop where former Hooks Abraham Toro, Jack Mayfield and Rogelio Armenteros served as coaches in the softball game between the Corpus Christi police and fire departments.

None of the three were on that 2017 team, but 3Sports caught up with Mayfield and Toro to talk about the fallout from not having a manager or general manager less than a month before the start of spring training after both AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were fired this week.