The Astros and Red Sox have been on a collision course ever since spring, and now their historic matchup is set for the American League Championship Series.

The two best teams are set to face off in a best-of-seven for the right to go to the World Series. Boston finished with a league-high 108 wins while Houston had the second most at 103. It's the second highest win total between playoff opponents in history. Only the 1998 World Series between the Yankees and Padres featured more total wins (212).

Astros Manager AJ Hinch talked Wednesday about that dream AL matchup and says this series is shaping up to be a classic.

ALCS SCHEDULE:

G1: SAT. 7:09 PM @ BOSTON

G2: SUN. 6:09 PM @ BOSTON

G3: TUES. 4:09 PM @ HOUSTON

G4: WED 7:39 PM @ HOUSTON

G5: THURS. 7:09 PM @ HOUSTON*

G6: SAT. 10/20 4:09 PM @ BOSTON*

G7: SUN. 10/21 6:39 PM @ BOSTON*

*If necessary

