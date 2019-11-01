HOUSTON — Houston Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies, the team announced Friday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff Friday morning in Houston. Bregman, 24, will be limited at the start of Spring Training. He is expected to be ready to play prior to the start of the regular season, which begins on Mar. 28 at Tampa, Fla.

Bregman was one of the top players in baseball in 2018, reaching career highs in every significant category.

In his 157 games, he hit .286 with 51 doubles, 31 home runs, 103 RBI, 105 runs and 96 walks while posting a .926 OPS (.394 OBP, .532 SLG).

One of his highlights was earning All-Star Game MVP honors after hitting a game-winning home run for the American League squad.

