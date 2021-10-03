Astros will start regular season at limited capacity seating

They haven't decided yet how many fans will be allowed into Minute Maid Park once the regular season gets underway.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros say they will welcome fans back to Minute Maid Park this season, but they're not sure yet how many.

The team said Wednesday they plan to have limited capacity seating but no decision has been made on the size of the crowd.

They plan to phase in the number of fans, with phase one set for April.

The Astros regular season Home Opener is scheduled for Friday, April 8, against the Oakland A's.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the team explained the options available.

Option 1: Use tickets

Fans will be able to access April tickets during the week of March 22.

There will be no social distancing in normal -- or legacy -- seat locations.

Season ticket holders have the option to temporarily relocate to a socially distanced section with fans six feet apart for the month of April. If they do, their normal seats will be sold.

Relocation will start on Monday, March 15, and fans must select their temporary location by 4 p.m. on March 18. "Socially distanced seating is limited, and we cannot guarantee availability," the team said in the letter.

Option 2: Pause account

Season ticket holders also have the option to pause their account for the month of April but must contact their account manager by March 18.

If they choose this option, their legacy seats will be sold and their account will be credited.

Decisions regarding the remainder of the season will be announced as more information becomes available.

Option 3: Support frontline workers

Fans who don't want to attend any April games, can donate their tickets to frontline workers in the Houston area.

Their tickets will be distributed through the discretion and partnership of the Astros Foundation.

No matter which option they choose, season ticket holders will be able to buy single-game tickets for April before they go on sale to other fans.