Baseball is back! Hooks single game tickets go on sale Monday

20 months after hosting a Hooks game, Whataburger Field will reopen this year at reduced capacity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball is back in Corpus Christi!

Monday, April 26, Hooks individual game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. through the Hooks website.

Whataburger Field will operate at reduced capacity to begin the season.

The Hooks will offer socially distanced seating options in sections 110-112 and 125-128.

“We can’t wait to have fans back at Whataburger Field,” Hooks Sales Manager Kaley O’Brien said. “It has been 20 months since the last Hooks game, and we’re eager for everyone to finally have the opportunity to take in all the sights and sounds again at our beautiful ballpark.”

The Hooks will hit the ground running with three six-game homestands at Whataburger Field, beginning May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions.

The first 1,500 fans to attend Opening Night will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Mike Shaw Automotive, with fireworks to follow the game.

All stadium guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

The Hooks will use a No-Bag Policy with the exceptions of diaper bags (when accompanied by an infant or small child), medical bags, and single compartment clutches, wristlets and hip/fanny packs that do not exceed 9” x 5”.

For more information about tickets or stadium policies, email info@cchooks.com.

