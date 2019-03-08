HOUSTON — The Astros unveiled their trade deadline prizes at a press conference Friday, including former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke.

The veteran righty who is 10-4 this season was acquired just minutes before the deadline Wednesday ala Justin Verlander in 2017.

Greinke was joined on stage by new pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini as well as former and now current Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

The soft spoken Greinke appeared a bit nervous in front of the Houston media, but says he's excited to joined what he called arguably the best team in his 16 year career.

