20 former Hooks players, two managers featured on World Baseball Classic rosters

Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Cristian Javier headline plenty of Hooks representation across 10 different countries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A contingent of 20 former Hooks will represent 10 different countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Omar López, the 2018 Texas League Manager of the Year, is set to helm Team Venezuela, with Rodney Linares primed to lead Team Dominican Republic. Linares, who has the most wins by a Hooks field chief with 241 over three seasons, was tabbed the top TL skipper in 2015.

Following a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic returns with an expanded field of 20 teams. The tournament is divided into four pools and begins March 8, with games played at Chase Field in Phoenix, loanDepot park in Miami, Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan, and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.