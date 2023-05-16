Altuve will help the Hooks take on Tulsa during Tuesday's rehab start

The Astros second baseman is back at Whataburger Field strengthening his recently repaired thumb.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crowds will have to wait a few minutes longer to see José Altuve in his rehab start for the Corpus Christi Hooks after rain doused Whataburger Field earlier Tuesday.

The game will now start at 7:05 p.m.

The World-Series champion second baseman is working his way back up to major-league form after fracturing his thumb in March while playing on the Venezuelan team during the World Baseball Classic. He underwent surgery later that month.

Corpus Christi was the last place the Astros veteran played before being called up to Houston in 2011.

That season, he played 35 games with an average of .361. He hit 5 home runs and had 25 RBI with five stolen bases and 52 hits in 144 at-bats.

He went 1 for 4 in Sunday's outing with the Triple-A Sugarland Space Cowboys, 0 for 5 on Saturday and 0 for 4 Friday, as they faced the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Tickets were still available for Tuesday's game as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The former MVP is expected to be in town for only a few days.

