Astros' Altuve to rehab with Hooks starting Tuesday

The former MVP is expected to be in the Corpus Christi lineup as he continues his minor league rehab assignment.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Houston Astros second baseman and former MVP Jose Altuve will be headed down to join the Hooks on a continued rehab assignment, as early as Tuesday.

Altuve played in his first games with Triple-A Sugar Land this past weekend after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. The injury required surgery and has forced the former Hook to miss almost the first two months of the Astros' season.

Houston Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Altuve will now head down to Corpus Christi "for a couple of days" as he continues to work on his swing and timing.

3News will have coverage from Whataburger Field Tuesday.