Astros and Rangers' alternates tie as Ivey dominates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ASTROS HIGHLIGHTS:
- RHP Tyler Ivey completed 5.0 one-hit, scoreless innings, allowing three walks with seven strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter through 4.2 before a single by Frainyer Chavez. In 2 starts against the Rangers ATS, Ivey has 10.0 IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 12 SO
- Ivey worked out of a first-inning jam after walking Yonny Hernandez and Curtis Terry reached on a two-base error with one out. Ivey struck out the next two batters.
- Houston’s only run came when Freudis Nova walked and advanced to third on a Abraham Toro double. Nova then scored on a wild pitch by RHP Jason Bahr.
RANGERS HIGHLIGHTS:
- Curtis Terry hit a two-out RBI single in the 8th inning to tie the game
The series concludes Wednesday with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. This game is closed to spectators, except media and scouts. Astros RHP Cristian Javier is scheduled to start.