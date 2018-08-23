CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Astros reliever Chris Devenski and catcher Brian McCann both were at Whataburger Field Wednesday for rehab starts with the Hooks.

The #Astros’ Chris Devenski and Brian McCann are both in the @CCHooks’ lineup tonight for rehab starts. Devo will start on the mound and McCann will catch and bat second. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/kx2JRVD8nv — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) August 23, 2018

The battery mates are both looking to return to the Houston lineup at some point in the near future. Devenski threw one inning against the Midland RockHounds, giving up a run in the first, but striking out the side. McCann went 0-for-3, but drew a walk in the first inning.

Corpus Christi would nearly blow a six-run lead before holding off the RockHounds 9-8.

