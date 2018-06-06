Astros' outfielder Josh Reddick was on hand Tuesday at Whataburger Field as part of a rehab stint with the Hooks.

Reddick has been on the disabled list since May 23rd with a staph infection in his leg, but is set to be activated Wednesday.

The lefty has struggled to get his bat going to the tune of a .227 average with six homers, but might be ready to turn it around with the Astros. Reddick was the designated hitter and batting second Tuesday against visiting Frisco, going 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

The Hooks would beat the RoughRiders 9-2.

