Forrest Whitley dispatched 12 of the 14 men he faced and Alex De Goti plated four runs via two round-trippers as the Hooks pushed past Frisco, 11-1, before 5,281 fans at Whataburger Field.

With the series win, Corpus Christi (36-24) has claimed 9 of its last 12 games.

Whitley, rated by MLB.com as the game's No. 1 pitching prospect, struck out five and did not issue a walk through four innings of work. Only two runners reached: Jose Cardona via an infield single in the first and Luis Yander La O on an error in the second.

The 20-year-old right-hander from San Antonio (20-40) threw 37 of 55 pitches for strikes.

The Hooks sent seven men to bat in the first against Ariel Jurado. Singles by Myles Straw, Josh Rojas, Taylor Jones, and Ryne Birk set up Stephen Wrenn's sac fly, and a two-run frame. De Goti cracked a solo home run in the second for a 3-0 Hooks lead. Two batters later, Rojas belted a two-run dinger into the right-field bullpen to put Corpus Christi up by five.

The Hooks notched one more marker against Jurado (2-2). It came in the fourth on a two-out RBI triple by Taylor Jones.

Corpus Christi salted the game by sending nine to the plate in the seventh. Randy Cesar, who has now hit safely in a club record 30 consecutive games, opened with a base hit into left field. Birk followed with a single and Wrenn smacked an RBI double into right field. One out later, Chas McCormick scratched out a run-scoring infield single for an 8-0 advantage.

De Goti provided the exclamation point by clubbing an 0-2 Adam Choplick pitch over the Goodwill Zone in left field for a three-run home run.

Justin Ferrell spun a scoreless fifth before giving way to Ryan Hartman.

Hartman (5-2) picked up his fifth win by working four innings of one-run ball.

The Hooks welcome the first-place Missions into Whataburger Field Saturday night. Corpus Christi right-hander Yoanys Quiala (5-4, 5.17) draws Cal Quantrill (4-3, 4.15). The Hooks trail San Antonio by 2.0 games with 10 to play.

