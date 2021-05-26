x
Hooks

Astros' Urquidy settles in as Chicken Biscuits top Amarillo

Urquidy rebounded from a shaky first inning to have a solid outing in his lone rehab start with Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Houston Astros starter Jose Urquidy overcame some early command issues to help lead the Corpus Christi Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to a 7-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday.

Urquidy loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning thanks in part to a couple of walks before getting out of the jam thanks to the Corpus Christi defense. However, the former Hook would cruise from there, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Hooks/Chicken Biscuits have taken the first two games of the series against the Sod Poodles.