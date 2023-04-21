Astros' World Series trophy pays a visit to Corpus Christi

Astros fans have multiple chances to see the trophy, including three stops on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros' second World Series win last season meant another trophy paying a visit to Corpus Christi.

The trophy made multiple rounds Friday and will again Saturday including the games at Whataburger Field. Hooks season ticket holders got early access to the trophy Friday afternoon.

The trophy is created by tiffany and weighs approximately 25 pounds, although not many can attest to that since spectators aren't allowed to touch it.

In addition to appearing at the Hooks games, the trophy will also be appearing at HEB Plus at Saratoga Saturday from 10 am to noon and at La Palmera Mall from 1 PM to 3 PM at the area where Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny come to visit.